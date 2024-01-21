5 people hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least five people have been injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Sunday evening. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 32.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 24-year-old man was on the street in the 7100 block of South Wabash just before 4 p.m. Saturday when he was shot in the shoulder by an unknown person. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A few hours later, two people were shot in the 200 block of West 80th Street. Police say around 7:19 p.m., a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were on the sidewalk when they were both shot by an unkown person. The 29-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition. The 24-year-old was shot in the ankle and was transported to St. Bernard in good condition.

Just before midnight in the 4500 block of South Wood Street, an 18-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot by an unknown person. She was struck in the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday just before 4 p.m., a 32-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 4500 block of West 47th Street when he was approached by a vehicle in traffic. Someone inside started shooting. The victim was shot in the neck and chest. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was initially reported in critical condition.

This is a developing story.