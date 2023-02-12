Watch CBS News
Local News

5 hurt in multi-car crash on northbound I-94 near 81st Street

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are injured following a multi-car crash involving a DUI driver on I-94 Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. on the northbound lanes near 81st Street

Illinois State Police said four cars were traveling northbound when one of the cars struck a second vehicle which hit two others.

Five occupants were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first car was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

No further information was available. 

First published on February 12, 2023 / 9:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.