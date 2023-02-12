5 hurt in multi-car crash on northbound I-94 near 81st Street
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are injured following a multi-car crash involving a DUI driver on I-94 Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. on the northbound lanes near 81st Street
Illinois State Police said four cars were traveling northbound when one of the cars struck a second vehicle which hit two others.
Five occupants were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the first car was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
No further information was available.
