5 hurt in multi-car crash on northbound I-94 near 81st Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are injured following a multi-car crash involving a DUI driver on I-94 Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. on the northbound lanes near 81st Street

Illinois State Police said four cars were traveling northbound when one of the cars struck a second vehicle which hit two others.

Five occupants were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first car was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

No further information was available.