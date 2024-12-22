5 businesses burglarized on Chicago's Near South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning businesses after a string of burglaries on the Near South Side.

The burglaries happened at the city's Central Station early Friday morning.

In each incident, the burglar forced his way into the business through a front door, rummaged through the business, and took property from inside.

Incident times and locations:

1400 block of South Michigan Avenue from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

1400 block of South Wabash Avenue from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

1300 block of South Wabash Avenue at 4:57 a.m.

1200 block of South Michigan Avenue at 6 a.m.

1500 block of South Wabash Avenue at 6:57 a.m.

The burglar was described as an African American man wearing a black winter jacket, black jeans, white/gray gym shoes, and black gloves.

Police are advising businesses:

Keep the perimeter of your property well-lit.

Be aware of this crime and notify nearby businesses.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep doors and windows secured.

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If you are a victim, do not touch anything; call the police immediately.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.