40-year-old woman shot and killed in car in Roseland

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 40-year-old woman shot and killed in a car in Roseland overnight. 

Police said the woman was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 10700 block of South State Street around 1 a.m., when an unknown offender fired shots. 

The woman was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital where she died. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on June 17, 2022 / 9:26 AM

