40-year-old woman shot and killed in car in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 40-year-old woman shot and killed in a car in Roseland overnight.
Police said the woman was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 10700 block of South State Street around 1 a.m., when an unknown offender fired shots.
The woman was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital where she died.
No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating.
