4-year-old boy found unresponsive in suburban Chicago hotel pool dies

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – The 4-year-old boy who was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a pool at a hotel in north suburban Glenview on Friday night has died.

Police said the boy, named Carter Patterson, died on Tuesday.

The incident happened Friday night at the pool inside the Renaissance Hotel at 1400 Milwaukee Avenue. The boy was pulled from the pool unresponsive, unconscious and not breathing.

The boy was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition before dying on Tuesday.

Glenview police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 4:08 PM CDT

