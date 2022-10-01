4-year-old among 3 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people were wounded including a 4-year-old boy in shootings across the city during the weekend.

In the first shooting of the weekend, an unaged male was struck in the back by gunfire Friday, in the 600 block of West 92nd Place in Brainerd around 6:09 p.m.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition.

Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of West 54th Street in Fuller Park.

Police say around 7:22 p.m., the victim was in the shoulder and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital initially reported in good condition.

The victim was uncooperative with responding officers, according to police.

A 4-year-old boy was struck by gunfire while riding inside a car in the West Lawn neighborhood Friday.

Police said around 8:38 p.m., a woman was driving a white SUV with four children, in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road, when someone in the rear seat of a red sedan, possibly a Mustang or Charger, fired shots.

The boy was struck in the head and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

The other three children in the SUV were not injured.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.