4-year-old killed, 9-year-old injured after being ejected from vehicle in Dolton crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 4-year-old girl is dead and a 9-year-old girl is injured after the two were ejected from their vehicle in a two-car crash in Dolton, Illinois.
Dolton Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the first vehicle lost control and struck the vehicle the children were in.
The two girls were ejected from the vehicle. The 4-year-old girl died, and the 9-year-old remained hospitalized Sunday with minor injuries.
Police said "alcohol is a factor in unit 1's driver."
An investigation is underway and "charges will be considered," according to police.
