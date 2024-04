CHICAGO (CBS) — A four-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by gunfire in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said it happened in the 3300 block of W. North Avenue just before 4 p.m.

The four-year-old boy was in a vehicle when he was hit in the back by gunfire.

The child was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. CPD Area Five Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.