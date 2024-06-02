Watch CBS News
4-year-old boy fatally struck by pickup truck in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood. 

The boy was in the 8100 block of South Harper Avenue at 5:24 p.m. when the truck traveling westbound was attempting to turn northbound and hit him, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was issued a citation for failure to yield. 

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. 

First published on June 2, 2024 / 7:34 PM CDT

