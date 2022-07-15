Watch CBS News
4 wounded in mass shooting in West Garfield Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon.

Police said the victims were hanging outside of a residence in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue around 4 p.m., when a white sport-utility vehicle drove by and someone got out and shot them all.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the left elbow and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the left leg and also self-transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the leg and self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. 

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and also self-transported to Stroger Hospital. 

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 7:16 PM

