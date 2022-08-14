4 wounded in expressway shooting on I-88 eastbound at milepost 138

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police responded to an expressway shooting on I-88 Sunday morning.

ISP said around 1:15 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a shooting at I-88 eastbound at milepost 138.

Four people were transported to a local hospital with injuries from gunfire, according to ISP.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 88 near milepost 138 are closed for investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 630-241-6800, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.