4 teens, man wounded after shooting inside Zion home

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

ZION, Ill. (CBS) – Five people including four teens are wounded following a shooting inside a home in Zion early Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue.

Police said around 12:19 a.m., officers responded to the residence for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found five shooting victims inside.

Four high school ages juveniles were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released.

A fifth victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Zion police say they're investigating the incident and coordinating efforts with other area departments with related activity.

Preliminary information say this is a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000, or the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222. 

First published on December 4, 2022 / 10:51 AM

