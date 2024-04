4 teens, including 13-year-old, charged in connection with Chicago robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested four teens in connection with a robbery on Thursday morning, including a 13-year-old boy.

The armed robbery took place around 5 a.m. on Thursday on Waveland near Fremont in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Police also arrested two 16-year-old boys. The fourth suspect was Kalvin White, 18, who faces three felony charges.

Police said the teens were found with a stolen car.