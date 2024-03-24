Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek 4 suspects in robbery at CTA Red Line Belmont stop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying four men who robbed a passenger at a CTA Red Line stop.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Belmont stop at 945 W. Belmont Ave.

Police say the victim was on the train when they were approached by the offenders, who took the victim's property by the use of force. 

They were described as White Hispanics between 18 to 25 years of age. 

Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 11:39 AM CDT

