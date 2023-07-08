Watch CBS News
Local News

4 shot, 1 fatally at Up Top Lounge in Gary

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Gary police are investigating after one person is killed and three others were hurt at a bar Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Up Top Lounge, located in the 9000 block of East 21st Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old man of Gary dead at the scene. Two men and a woman all in their 30s were hospitalized, police said.

Police believe shots were fired inside and outside of the business. This case is being investigated by Detective D. Gordon and Detective J. Nielson.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 219-755-3855.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 2:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.