4 shot, 1 fatally at Up Top Lounge in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Gary police are investigating after one person is killed and three others were hurt at a bar Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Up Top Lounge, located in the 9000 block of East 21st Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old man of Gary dead at the scene. Two men and a woman all in their 30s were hospitalized, police said.

Police believe shots were fired inside and outside of the business. This case is being investigated by Detective D. Gordon and Detective J. Nielson.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 219-755-3855.