4 robberies reported within a hour overnight; 1 man shot

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four robberies were reported within an hour Wednesday night.

Now, police are investigating the string of robberies and it is not clear if they are connected.

Around 10:30 p.m., police said a 44-year-old man was getting out of his car in the 5400 block of South Lawndale Avenue when two armed men approached.

The man was shot in the ankle as the offenders took his wallet. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in good condition.

Three more robberies were reported in under 10 minutes.

In Lincoln Square at 11:22 p.m., a woman was closing down a restaurant in the 2500 block of West Lawrence Avenue when a man entered and demanded money from the register.

A few blocks away in the 4700 block of North Rockwell Street, another victim was closing down a bar when an offender demanded money from the register. No injuries were reported.

At 11:26 p.m. in Logan Square, two armed men entered a liquor store in the 2500 block of West North Avenue and demanded money.

Surveillance video is being reviewed.

No arrests have been made.