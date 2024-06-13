4 people rushed to hospital after shooting on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were shot and wounded Thursday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 119th Street and Michigan Avenue.
The Fire Department said three women and one man were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition.
Two of the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, two to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
The ages of the victims and further details were not immediately available.