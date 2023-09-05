4 people shot after argument in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people were shot during an argument in West Garfield Park early Tuesday morning.

After 1:30 a.m., police said two groups got into a verbal altercation when shots were fired in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue.

A 19 and 20-year-old were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in good condition.

Two 18-year-olds were injured. One of them was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chin and the other suffered a graze wound and refused medical attention.

Police are investigating.