4 armed robberies reported overnight in Chicago, according to police

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating four separate armed robberies that happened overnight.

All four happened between the hours of 3 and 6 a.m. in the Logan Square, Austin, and Near West Side neighborhoods.

The first incident happened around 3:16 a.m., in the 1200 block of South Damen Avenue.

Police say a man was at an ATM drive-thru when he was approached by four armed males. The victim handed over his personal belongings before he was struck in the head by one of the offenders. They entered a silver sedan and fled the area.

That man refused medical treatment.

Another man was walking outside, in the 2200 block of North Springfield Avenue around 4 a.m., when he was approached by three armed males. The victim complied by handing over his belongings but was also struck in the head by one of the robbers. He too refused medical treatment.

Less than a half-hour later around 4:24 a.m., a man was walking in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue when four armed males approached him. He was struck in the head by one of the offenders after handing over his stuff. The group then fled the scene in a silver sedan.

The victim refused medical treatment.

Shortly after, another man was walking in the 5800 block of West Fulton Street around 4:25 a.m. when he was approached by three armed males who robbed him of his items. No injuries were reported.

In three of the four robberies, the group was last seen leaving the area in a silver sedan.

Police haven't confirmed if the four robberies are connected.