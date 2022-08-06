14-year-old girl killed, three adults injured when crash sends vehicle into bus stop in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old girl is dead, and three adults were rushed to the hospital, after a sport-utility vehicle hit a bus stop in Auburn Gresham Friday evening.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said a 33-year-old man was driving a gold Mercedes-Benz west on 79th Street when he ran a red light at Racine Avenue.

The Mercedes first hit a black Jeep that was headed south on Racine Avenue, and the Jeep in turn jumped the curb and hit a woman and a 14-year-old girl standing at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop.

"Coming so fast, that's how he was able to knock that Jeep all the way up into the crowd of pedestrians that was waiting on the bus. I'm not sure how many, but I know that little girl was pinned up between those brakes – you know what I'm saying?" said witness Vincent Holland. "There wasn't nothing we could do about it."

The girl was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman with her at the bus stop, age unspecified, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The 33-year-old man who had been driving the Mercedes was taken to an unspecified hospital in serious condition, and the 42-year-old man driving the Jeep was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

As of 10 p.m., the two crashed vehicles remained onsite with vehicle parts and debris strewn all along the street.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.