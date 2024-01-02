Watch CBS News
Local News

4 suffer minor injuries after SUV crashes into pillar in downtown Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

SUV crashes into pillar in downtown Chicago; occupants suffer minor injuries
SUV crashes into pillar in downtown Chicago; occupants suffer minor injuries 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are recovering after their SUV crashed into a pillar in downtown Chicago Tuesday morning. 

It happened just before 2 a.m., in the 10-100 block of East Ida B. Wells.

Chicago police say a white SUV traveling eastbound struck the center median before slamming into a raised pillar. 

The occupants - a woman, two men, and two 17-year-old boys - were taken to Northwestern and Stroger Hospitals in fair condition with minor injuries, police said. 

No citations are pending. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 7:48 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.