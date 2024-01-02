4 suffer minor injuries after SUV crashes into pillar in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are recovering after their SUV crashed into a pillar in downtown Chicago Tuesday morning.
It happened just before 2 a.m., in the 10-100 block of East Ida B. Wells.
Chicago police say a white SUV traveling eastbound struck the center median before slamming into a raised pillar.
The occupants - a woman, two men, and two 17-year-old boys - were taken to Northwestern and Stroger Hospitals in fair condition with minor injuries, police said.
No citations are pending.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.