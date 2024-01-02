4 suffer minor injuries after SUV crashes into pillar in downtown Chicago

SUV crashes into pillar in downtown Chicago; occupants suffer minor injuries

SUV crashes into pillar in downtown Chicago; occupants suffer minor injuries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are recovering after their SUV crashed into a pillar in downtown Chicago Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m., in the 10-100 block of East Ida B. Wells.

Chicago police say a white SUV traveling eastbound struck the center median before slamming into a raised pillar.

The occupants - a woman, two men, and two 17-year-old boys - were taken to Northwestern and Stroger Hospitals in fair condition with minor injuries, police said.

No citations are pending.