4 hurt in rollover crash after striking barricade, pole near Chicago's UIC campus

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four women were hurt following a rollover crash on the city's Near West Side Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Roosevelt Road near the University of Illinois Chicago campus.

A woman, 20, was driving the Jeep heading westbound on Roosevelt when she lost control and struck a barricade and pole – causing it to flip on its roof before coming to a complete stop. Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time.

The driver, along with three other women inside the Jeep, was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No other injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 9:06 AM CST

