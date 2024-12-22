4 hurt in crash near Salt Shed venue in Chicago's West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were injured after a traffic crash near The Salt Shed venue early Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue.

Chicago police said a 20-year-old man driving a white Chevy SUV was heading southbound on Elston Avenue when he sideswiped a taxi and hit a light pole.

The driver and a female passenger were taken to Northwestern Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other males in the SUV were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital also with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

No further information was available.