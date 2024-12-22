Watch CBS News
Local News

4 hurt in crash near Salt Shed venue in Chicago's West Town

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were injured after a traffic crash near The Salt Shed venue early Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue.

Chicago police said a 20-year-old man driving a white Chevy SUV was heading southbound on Elston Avenue when he sideswiped a taxi and hit a light pole.

The driver and a female passenger were taken to Northwestern Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other males in the SUV were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital also with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.