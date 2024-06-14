4 hurt, 1 critically in mass shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hospitalized following a mass shooting on the city's South Side early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the victims, three men, ages 30, 37, and 44, and a woman, 33, were standing on the sidewalk when someone inside a red sedan fired shots.

The 44-year-old was struck in the back, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center by the Chicago Fire Department in fair condition.

The other three victims walked into Trinity Hospital with their injuries.

The 37-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm, and the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg. Both were listed in fair condition.

The 33-year-old woman was struck in the neck and was listed in critical condition.

No arrest was made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.