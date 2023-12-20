4 charged in shooting that killed two brothers, one just 16, in north Chicago suburbs

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Four people, including a juvenile, were charged Wednesday in a shooting that left two brothers dead and a third victim injured outside Glenview this past summer.

At 9:06 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Cook County Sheriff's police found brothers Jose Guzman-Ezquivel, 16, and Carlos Guzman-Ezquivel, 19, with gunshot wounds at the scene in the 14000 block of Michael Todd Terrace in unincorporated Glenview after a call of shots fired. Jose was pronounced dead at the scene, while Carlos died at an area hospital.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his back in the shooting.

Following a months-long investigation, Sheriff's police learned Jose Guzman-Ezquivel and Carlos Miranda, 22, had been in a fight in July. After the fight, a 15-year-old boy found a picture of Jose Guzman-Ezquivel to identify him for retribution, Sheriff's police said.

Police said on Aug. 19, Miranda and the boy were outside an apartment complex when they shot Jose Guzman-Ezquivel multiple times at close range. While his brother and the third victim attempted to flee the scene, they were shot from behind, police said.

Multiple shell casings were found from different caliber guns at the scene, along with a cellphone belonging to the boy, police said. Detectives gathered information from cellphone data, surveillance footage, and other digital evidence to locate two more suspects – Griselda Martinez, 42, of Itasca, and Sergio Patino-Jaime, 19, of Wheeling.

Sheriff's police said Martinez acted as a lookout during the attack, and Patino-Jaime helped dispose of the getaway car.

The juvenile suspect was ordered detained Wednesday in Cook County Criminal court. The other three defendants appeared for an initial hearing at the Skokie Courthouse Wednesday, where Miranda was ordered detained the other two were released on electronic monitoring.

Jose Guzman-Ezquivel was a student at Glenbrook South High School. On the day of the shooting, CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke to friends who were there when it happened.

Witnesses said the brothers were eating with a group of friends and family outside the apartment complex where they lived when they were shot. Jose Guzman-Ezquivel died shielding his 3-year-old nephew from gunshots, CBS 2 learned.

One friend who was with the brothers that night said it all happened in seconds.

"I still think about them," a family friend said in August. "I still think they're here. Everything, I think it's a dream. I will be telling myself they didn't pass away. I've been thinking about what happened, everything that happened. I can't believe that they're gone.

The two brothers loved soccer. Carlos wanted to be a barber.

"They were the best guys if you ever needed anything," the friend said.

Jose was about to start his junior year at Glenbrook South High School. A note sent out to parents alerting them of the shooting also said his brother was an alum of the school.