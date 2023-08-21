Glenbrook South High School student shot and killed

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were shot and killed in the north suburbs Saturday night. One of the victims was just 16 years old.

Cook County Sheriff's police responded to a report of shots fired in the 10400 block of Michael Todd Terrace in unincorporated Glenview. Officers found two male victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

One victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified one of the victims as Jose Guzman, 16, a resident in the same block of where the shooting took place.

Glenbrook South High School sent a message to parents announcing the death of Jose Antonio Guzman-Esquivel and said he was a junior at the school. The note also said his brother, Carlos Guzman, a school alum, also died on Saturday, the night of the shooting.

"Our administration team have been in contact with the family and are working to support them during this difficult time," Principal Barbara Georges said in the note.

The medical examiner's office did not identify the other victim but listed a 19-year-old who lived at the same address as Guzman.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cook County Sheriff's detectives at 708-865-4896.