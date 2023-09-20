3rd lawsuit filed against Avondale taqueria linked to salmonella outbreak
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Avondale taqueria linked to a salmonella outbreak now faces a third lawsuit.
Carnicerias Guanajuato shut down its taqueria earlier this month.
Since then, 30 people have reported getting salmonella, and 10 of them have been hospitalized.
One of them is so sick, he's still in the hospital on a ventilator and on dialysis.
Three of the victims have hired a food-borne illness attorney based in Seattle.
