3-year-old girl shot in the leg in Little Village

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the leg Thursday evening in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said the girl was in a car headed west on the 4000 block of West 26th Street shortly before 5 p.m., when someone shot her in the leg.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Thursday evening. Area One detectives were investigating.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 6:58 PM

