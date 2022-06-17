3-year-old girl shot in the leg in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the leg Thursday evening in the Little Village neighborhood.
Police said the girl was in a car headed west on the 4000 block of West 26th Street shortly before 5 p.m., when someone shot her in the leg.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody Thursday evening. Area One detectives were investigating.
