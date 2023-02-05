Watch CBS News
3 wounded, 2 critically after shooting on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hurt following a shooting on the city's Southwest Side Saturday night, according to police. 

The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m., in the 3400 block of West 79th Street in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Police said three people were traveling in a vehicle when an unidentified suspect traveling parallel in a dark-colored Charger fired shots in their direction.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. An 18-year-old man, who was a passenger in the back seat, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was also taken to Advocate Christ in critical condition.

An 18-year-old woman was in the rear passenger seat and suffered a graze wound to the shoulder and was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made. 

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on February 5, 2023 / 6:20 AM

