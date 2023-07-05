Watch CBS News
Local News

3 wounded in shooting in Harvey

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Three people shot in Harvey
Three people shot in Harvey 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in south suburban Harvey.

Police said, around 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Popeye's at 147th and Halsted. When they arrived, they spotted several spent cartridges in the parking lot.

A witness said he was barbecuing when he heard the shots fired near a large crowd.    

Police later found two juveniles with gunshot wounds to their legs near 146th and Peoria. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

A third victim who was shot also later was taken to Christ, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Harvey Police Detective Magana at 708-712-8035 or utilize the Tip 411 service to provide anonymous tips. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 10:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.