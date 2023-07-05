3 wounded in shooting in Harvey

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in south suburban Harvey.

Police said, around 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Popeye's at 147th and Halsted. When they arrived, they spotted several spent cartridges in the parking lot.

A witness said he was barbecuing when he heard the shots fired near a large crowd.

Police later found two juveniles with gunshot wounds to their legs near 146th and Peoria. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

A third victim who was shot also later was taken to Christ, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Harvey Police Detective Magana at 708-712-8035 or utilize the Tip 411 service to provide anonymous tips.