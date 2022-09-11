3 people wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are wounded after a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 75th Street around 4:18 a.m.
Police said the victims were standing outside when they heard shots and felt pain.
A 51-year-old woman self-transported to Stroger Hospital with a graze wound to the back of her neck in good condition. Another woman, 26, also self-transported to Saint Bernard Hospital with one gunshot wound to her left elbow and one graze wound to her abdomen in an unknown condition.
A 30-year-old man self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital with a graze wound to his left calf in good condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.
