3 winning $1 million scratch-off tickets sold in Illinois, 2 in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)—Three Illinois lottery players won $1 million after purchasing scratch-off tickets, two of which were sold in Chicago.

The players purchased the $10 Million Instant Ticket game.

They were sold at a BP gas station at 2107 S. Western Ave. and at the Millennium News and Views grocery store at 151 E. Randolph St. in Chicago. The third was sold at the Pantry House convenience store at 1818 W. Morton Ave. in Jacksonville.

The winners are the seventh, eighth, and ninth players to win the $1 million tier prize, according to lottery officials.

Each store will receive one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000 for selling the tickets.

The scratch-off game consists of three $10 million prizes and 15 $1 million prizes.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning $500 across all scratch-off games are in Illinois.