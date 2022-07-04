3 things we know about the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway following a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park that left multiple people dead and dozens wounded.

Here are three things we know:

Around 10:14 a.m. Highland Park Police and Fire Departments were on the scene for the 4th of July parade. The parade started at City Hall and St. Johns and ran to Central Avenue and then west of Sunset Park. Loud sounds similar to gunfire were heard. Highland Park units ran to the plaza area to identify the source of the sounds and immediately discovered people with numerous injuries. A medial response was dispatched for the fire department and began to set up an inner and outer perimeter with the request for additional outside resources. Witnesses at the scene said they saw the shooter on a roof 10 feet away from the parade who fired multiple shots for about several minutes.

2. Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neill confirms that six people are dead and 24 people were wounded in the shooting.

3. Police said there was only one shooter who is described as a white man between the ages of 18 to 20, with long black hair and a small build wearing a blue or white t-shirt. Police said the suspect was shooting from a roof. A high-powered rifle was recovered from roof of a business. SWAT is going door-to-door and is urging community members to stay indoors. The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with video is asked to contact the Highland Park Police Department. Tips and information can also be submitted to the FBI at 1800-CALL-FBI.