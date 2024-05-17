Watch CBS News
3 teens shot on Chicago's West Side

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teens were wounded Friday evening in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood.

At 7:27 p.m., the victims were on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Quincy Street, just east of Central Avenue, when a black Kia pulled up – and someone got out of the car and shot them all.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks, and an 18-year-old man was shot in the back.

All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

Late Friday, no one was in custody, and Harrison Area detectives were investigating.

First published on May 17, 2024 / 10:18 PM CDT

