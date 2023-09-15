Roseland shooting: 3 hurt after being shot while driving

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:41 a.m. in the 100 block of West 95th Street.

Chicago police said officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who were shot at while traveling in a vehicle.

The man was shot twice in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition. The woman suffered a graze wound to the thigh and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Another man, 31, was traveling in a separate vehicle and was also struck by gunfire. He self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victims were unable to provide further details of the incident.

No one is in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.