Roseland shooting: 3 hurt after being shot while driving

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:41 a.m. in the 100 block of West 95th Street.

Chicago police said officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who were shot at while traveling in a vehicle.

The man was shot twice in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition. The woman suffered a graze wound to the thigh and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Another man, 31, was traveling in a separate vehicle and was also struck by gunfire. He self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victims were unable to provide further details of the incident.

No one is in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 6:32 AM

