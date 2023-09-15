Roseland shooting: 3 hurt after being shot while driving
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:41 a.m. in the 100 block of West 95th Street.
Chicago police said officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who were shot at while traveling in a vehicle.
The man was shot twice in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition. The woman suffered a graze wound to the thigh and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.
Another man, 31, was traveling in a separate vehicle and was also struck by gunfire. He self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
The victims were unable to provide further details of the incident.
No one is in custody.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.
