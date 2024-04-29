Watch CBS News
3 people, including teen boy, shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people, including a teenage boy, were shot on Chicago's West Side Monday afternoon.

They were shot near the sidewalk in the 1200 block of North Keeler Avenue around 1 p.m., according to Chicago police.

One male victim, age 16, was hit in the leg and taken to St. Mary Hospital initially reported in good condition.

Another man, age 28, was hit in the stomach and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

A third victim, a 30-year-old man, was hit in the stomach and taken to St. Mary Hospital and initially reported in critical condition.

No offenders have been arrested. Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

Alex Ortiz

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS 2 Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 5:31 PM CDT

