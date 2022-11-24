Watch CBS News
Local News

3 shot in parking lot of strip mall in Waukegan

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Chicago Sports Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in the parking lot of a strip mall in Waukegan Wednesday night. 

Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road around 6:20 p.m.

A victim in his 20s is in serious condition at a local hospital. The other victims are stable. 

No other injuries were reported. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on November 24, 2022 / 9:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.