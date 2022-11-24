3 shot in parking lot of strip mall in Waukegan
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in the parking lot of a strip mall in Waukegan Wednesday night.
Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road around 6:20 p.m.
A victim in his 20s is in serious condition at a local hospital. The other victims are stable.
No other injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.
