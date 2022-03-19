Watch CBS News

3 seriously injured, including 3-year-old girl, in head-on crash in Long Grove

LONG GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Three people including a 3-year-old girl were hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Long Grove Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Lake County Sherriff's deputies responded to a crash with injuries on Route 53 and Schaeffer Road. Upon arrival, they located two vehicles that collided head-on.

Initial reports say a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by a 24-year-old Waukegan woman, was traveling northbound on Route 53. The driver crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 34-year-old Hanover Park woman, possibly avoiding another left-turning vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.  She currently remains in the hospital with serious injuries that are no longer believed to be life-threatening. 

Two passengers in the Chevrolet, a 3-year-old girl, and a 22-year-old man, both of Waukegan, were transported to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and declined transport to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

