Ohio feeder ramp reopens on Kennedy Expressway after shooting investigation

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot on the Ohio feeder ramp on the Kennedy Expressway early Monday morning. 

Illinois State Police said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m.

Police said all three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police said it is not known at this time if the victims were in the same car. 

The ramp reopened just after 6 a.m.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 5:12 AM

