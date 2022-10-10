Ohio feeder ramp reopens on Kennedy Expressway after shooting investigation
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot on the Ohio feeder ramp on the Kennedy Expressway early Monday morning.
Illinois State Police said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m.
Police said all three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police said it is not known at this time if the victims were in the same car.
The ramp reopened just after 6 a.m.
