Chicago Shooting: 3 people shot near firehouse in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were shot Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The incident happened near 59th and Ashland Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Chicago police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification.

One victim ran into a nearby Chicago firehouse at 60th and Ashland to ask for aid, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Two other victims were taken in serious to critical condition to the same hospital.

A car leaving the shooting scene shot at a marked CPD squad car.

Detectives are investigating.

No shots were fired by police.