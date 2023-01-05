Chicago shooting: 3 people shot outside Pullman Walmart

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot outside of a Walmart in the Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday night.

The victims were loading their vehicle with groceries purchased at the store in the 10900 block of South Doty around 7:20 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan drove by and occupants from the car fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The victims included a 27-year-old man who was shot in the left leg and transported to an unknown hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right forearm and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry was at the scene.

Breaking now multiple shots fired in the Pullman Walmart parking lot. Initial reports multiple victims no word now on what led to this or extent of injuries. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/JtCsCPfJ70 — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) January 5, 2023

Squad cars were still at the scene around an hour later. Two shopping carts full of groceries were seen near cars that appeared to have sustained damage.

A witness who works at the Walmart told CBS 2 he was at the front of the store when he suddenly saw people rushing into the establishment. He saw two people lying on the ground in the parking lot.

Police did not provide any further details.

This is a developing story.