Three people shot during gathering on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot during a gathering near Gresham Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., police said two men and a woman were standing outside with, in the 500 block of West Winneconna Parkway, when shots were fired during an argument.

A 31-year-old woman and two men, 34 and 40 years old, were shot by another man.

Two of the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and another was taken to Christ Hospital. They are expected to recover from their physical injuries.

Police said the shooter got away in a black SUV.

No arrests have been made.