3 people rob store in Block 37 in Chicago's Loop in the middle of the day

3 people rob store in Block 37 in Chicago's Loop in the middle of the day

3 people rob store in Block 37 in Chicago's Loop in the middle of the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking into a robbery that happened in the middle of the day Saturday in the Loop.

Just after 1 p.m., three pepole grabbed merchandise from Sunglass Hut in the Block 37 mall in the 100 block of North State Street.

They the ran out of th store.

No arrests have been made.

Area detectives are investigating.