CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Englewood.

The shooting happened at 65th and Halsted streets.

The Chicago Fire Department said three people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center by ambulance from the scene.

Two were in serious-to-critical condition, one in good condition, the CFD said.

All the victims were adults, the CFD said.

Information from police was not immediately available.