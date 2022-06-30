3 people injured in Princeton Park shooting early Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were wounded, one critically, in an early morning shooting in Princeton Park on Thursday.

Chicago police said a male victim, 22, was exiting the rear entrance of a home in the 9400 block of S. Harvard Ave. shortly before 3 a.m. when an unknown offender began shooting toward him.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A second victim, a 46-year-old man, and third victim, a 45-year-old woman, also received graze wounds inside the residence. They both refused medical attention, police said.

A total of 45 rounds were reported in the area.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.