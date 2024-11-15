3 people injured in apartment building fire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured in a building fire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night.

Tenants and fire crews worked to rescue residents from the apartment building, in the 4700 block of West Ohio Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Police said by the time firefighters got to the scene, three people were hurt.

An 81-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with burns to his arms and face.

A woman whose mother owns the building told CBS News Chicago one of their tenants helped save the 33-year-old man from the fire.

"He started to help to get the people out. One of the people that got injured, he was screaming out for help 'it burns, it burns, help me,' someone help me and he went up just to get him and help him out. Right now he's in the hospital and he did save another person too as well," She said.

The family said they lost thier pet dog died in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the families impacted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.