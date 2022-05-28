Watch CBS News
3 people injured after wrong way crash on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are injured following a wrong-way crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 3:03 a.m., ISP troopers responded to a two-unit crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-290 eastbound of 1st Avenue in Forest Park.

Preliminary reports say a maroon Toyota was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a silver Infiniti.

Three people were transported to local area hospitals: Two with serious injuries, and one with life-threatening injuries. One person refused medical treatment at the scene, ISP said.

The eastbound lanes were briefly closed for the crash investigation around 3:11 a.m., with traffic diverted off to 1st Avenue.

All lanes were reopened at 3:56 a.m.

No further information was immediately available. 

