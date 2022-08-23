Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people, including 7-year-old boy, shot in West Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were shot Monday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The boy, a 23-year-old woman, and 19-year-old man were traveling in a vehicle westbound on 74th Street near the 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside and fired shots, striking all three victims, according to Chicago police.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand and was also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police provided no further details on the incident.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 7:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.