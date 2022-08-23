3 people, including 7-year-old boy, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were shot Monday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The boy, a 23-year-old woman, and 19-year-old man were traveling in a vehicle westbound on 74th Street near the 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside and fired shots, striking all three victims, according to Chicago police.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand and was also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police provided no further details on the incident.