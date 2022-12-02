Police warn of armed robberies in 3 Northwest Side neighborhoods minutes apart

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of armed robberies that happened minutes apart in three Northwest Side neighborhoods Thursday.

The robberies happened in the Irving Park, Avondale, and Logan Square neighborhoods.

Police said three Black men, between the ages of 25 and 30, would arrive in a blue four-door vehicle. They would display handguns and announce a robbery before taking the victim's property and fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

· 3400 block of West Armitage Avenue at 1:21 a.m.

· 3600 block of West Shakespeare Avenue at 1:25 a.m.

· 3400 block of West Irving Park Road at 1:39 a.m.

· 4000 block of West Wellington Avenue at 1:40 a.m.

· 3100 block of North Pulaski Road between 2-2:30 a.m.

· 4000 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 2:10 a.m.

Police were not able to physical descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.