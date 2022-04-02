3 men wounded, 1 critically in shootout in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were wounded after an exchange of gunfire in the Pilsen neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Around 11:28 p.m., the victims were involved in an exchange of gunfire with offenders in a red pick-up truck in the 900 block of West Cullerton when they were shot, police said.

A 33-year-old man walked into Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm. A 34-year-old man also walked into Stroger in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the buttocks. A 47-year-old male was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.